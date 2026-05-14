Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 91.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 91.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 91.30% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.23% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.173.04 4 12.0612.10 0 OPM %8.205.92 -12.8511.74 - PBDT0.410.34 21 2.232.03 10 PBT0.370.31 19 2.091.89 11 NP0.440.23 91 1.710.78 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Benchmarks extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty ends above 23,650

Benchmarks extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty ends above 23,650

Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 39 crore

Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 39 crore

Zydus Life spurts as board to mull share buyback; arm signs deal to acquire Assertio

Zydus Life spurts as board to mull share buyback; arm signs deal to acquire Assertio

Japanese stocks pull back from record highs as investors take profits

Japanese stocks pull back from record highs as investors take profits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance