Kusumgar standalone net profit rises 882.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 93.59% to Rs 241.91 crore

Net profit of Kusumgar rose 882.63% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 93.59% to Rs 241.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.241.91124.9630.4315.3269.1116.2256.605.7141.864.26

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