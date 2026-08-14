Kuwer Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.95% to Rs 19.55 crore

Net profit of Kuwer Industries reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.95% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.5514.071.18-4.050.63-1.160.20-1.660.15-1.61

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