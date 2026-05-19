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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Pharma surges on strong Q4 numbers; PAT jumps 75%

Kwality Pharma surges on strong Q4 numbers; PAT jumps 75%

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 9.06% to Rs 2,000 after the company reported strong earnings growth for the quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 74.60% to Rs 25.30 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14.49 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 35.81% YoY to Rs 157.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 58.02% and revenue grew 27.27% over Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.67 crore in Q4 FY26, up 66.07% year-on-year and up 36.68% quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA jumped 50.38% to Rs 38.8 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 25.8 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved to 24.6% from 22% in the corresponding period last year.

 

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For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 69% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.35 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35.89% to Rs 503.08 crore.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in pharmaceuticals & allied products.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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