Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 114.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 162.35 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 114.75% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 162.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.162.35111.4825.2721.6838.9821.7933.9917.0325.6211.93

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