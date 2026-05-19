Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 74.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 157.11 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 74.60% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 157.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.01% to Rs 67.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 503.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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