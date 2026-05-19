Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 74.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 157.11 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 74.60% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 157.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.01% to Rs 67.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 503.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales157.11115.68 36 503.08370.20 36 OPM %24.6722.37 -23.5021.72 - PBDT36.9324.16 53 110.1372.43 52 PBT31.6719.07 66 90.3254.14 67 NP25.3014.49 75 67.3539.85 69
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:08 PM IST