Kwality Pharmaceuticals receives CDSCO approval to manufacture Pembroluzimab for preclinical studies
Kwality Pharmaceuticals has achieved a significant milestone in its biologics development journey after receiving permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture pilot batches of Pembroluzimab for preclinical studies.
The approval follows a comprehensive review of the product's development data submitted by the Company's R&D team. Based on the data evaluated, CDSCO has granted permission to proceed with pilot-scale manufacturing for the generation of preclinical batches, marking the product's transition from the research and development stage to Pre-Clinical stage.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST