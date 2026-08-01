L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 798.76 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 0.07% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 798.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 657.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.798.76657.0513.2814.78117.45109.2084.4082.8267.0266.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News