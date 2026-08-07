L&T bags ONGC contracts for offshore pipeline, wellhead platform projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its hydrocarbon offshore business has secured a batch of contracts from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-X) and the Well Head Platforms Project off India's west coast.

The Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-X) involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of multiple subsea pipeline segments, along with associated modification works across ONGC's offshore fields. The Well Head Platforms Project includes the EPCIC of four wellhead platforms.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) is a leading provider of integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. Backed by in-house engineering expertise, advanced fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, the business has delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water developments across global markets.

Over the past four decades, LTEH Offshore has executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning assignments.

Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President & Head L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said, "These orders reaffirm LTEH Offshores position as a trusted partner in the development of Indias offshore energy infrastructure. They reflect the confidence customers place in our integrated EPCIC capabilities, extensive project execution experience and unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence. We look forward to delivering these projects to ONGC and contributing to the nations energy aspirations."

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

L&T had reported a 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The counter shed 0.23% to Rs 4,040.85 on the BSE.

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