L&T bags significant B&F orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500-cr across states

Larsen & Toubro said its buildings & factories (B&F) vertical has secured multiple orders across several states in India, with the total value classified as 'significant' (Rs 1,000 crore - Rs 2,500 crore).

In Gujarat, the company has bagged an order for the construction of a float glass plant, involving design and execution of civil, structural steel, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, along with associated external development.

In Andhra Pradesh, L&T has secured an order from a leading two-wheeler manufacturer to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The scope includes civil, structural steel and architectural works.

Additionally, the company has received multiple add-on orders for ongoing projects, reflecting strong execution capabilities and continued client confidence.

L&Ts B&F vertical delivers EPC solutions across segments including hospitals, airports, data centres, residential and commercial buildings, and industrial facilities such as automobile plants, new energy units, chemical and glass plants, and food processing units.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro fell 1.86% to Rs 3,581 on the BSE.

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