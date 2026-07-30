L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions bags 1600 MW thermal power plant project from NTPC

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a business vertical of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from NTPC for the main plant package of the 2x800 MW Lara Stage-III thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. The Notice to Proceed will be granted once the project secures environmental clearance and the LNTP period is completed. According to the company's project classification, the value of the project ranges between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

The project entails the construction of two state-of-the-art 800 MW ultra-supercritical generating units. L&T's scope encompasses the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Boilers, Steam Turbines, Generators, Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs), Air Cooled Condensers (ACC) and their auxiliaries, along with associated mechanical, electrical, control & instrumentation and civil works. The tasks will be executed on an EPC basis using ultra-supercritical technology, which offers higher efficiency and lowers specific emissions. Once commissioned, the plant will add 1,600 MW of reliable baseload generation capacity to India's grid, helping meet the country's growing electricity demand driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation and infrastructure development.