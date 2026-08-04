L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore wins ultra mega order from ADNOC Offshore

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an ultra mega order from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 15,000 crore.

The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities.

As the lead consortium partner, LTEH Offshore will execute the major share of the project scope, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, in addition to the upgrade of existing facilities.

A significant portion of the fabrication work will be undertaken at L&T's state-of-the-art fabrication yards, leveraging the Company's integrated EPCIC capabilities and extensive track record in delivering large and complex offshore developments across the region.

LTEH Offshore is a leading EPCIC solutions provider for offshore oil and gas industry. Supported by robust in-house engineering capabilities, world-class fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has successfully delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water field developments across geographies.

Over the past four decades, the business has executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning jobs.