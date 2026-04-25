L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 4771.03 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 26.79% to Rs 806.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 4771.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4022.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 2981.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2643.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 17913.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15924.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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