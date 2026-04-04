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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance Q4 retail disbursement surges 62% YoY

L&T Finance Q4 retail disbursement surges 62% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

L&T Finance's retail disbursement climbed 62% to Rs 24,080 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14,899 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

The growth was supported by a 61.21% YoY rise in urban finance disbursements to Rs 9,840 crore and a 40.79% YoY growth in rural business finance to Rs 7,200 crore in Q4 FY26.

Retail loan book stood at Rs 1,19,550 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 26% compared with Rs 95,180 crore in Q4 FY25.

Realization improved to 98% in Q4 FY26 as against 97% in Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys retail disbursement increased 39% to Rs 83,190 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 60,040 crore in FY25.

 

L&T Finance is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. The company has reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 739 crore on a 18% increase in total income to Rs 2,920 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.66% to settle at Rs 240.45 on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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