L T Foods appoints Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer - India & Far East

L T Foods announced the appointment of Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer - India & Far East, reinforcing its strategic focus on furthering strengthening the brand-led growth, deepening consumer relevance and further advancing its transformation into a future-ready, consumer centric organization.

In his new role, Sud will provide strategic leadership in reinforcing LT Foods' market leadership, expanding its footprint in high-growth categories, and translating brand strategy into measurable business outcomes, across India and Far East. He will be working on a mandate to build strong, differentiated, and scalable brands, further strengthening of brand equity, driving premiumisation and unlocking new growth opportunities across categories and consumer segments. His role will encompass innovation-led go-to-market strategies, and enhancing marketing effectiveness across touchpoints. Working closely with the India and Far East leadership teams and cross-functional stakeholders, Sud will report to Ritesh Arora, CEO - India & Far East, LT Foods.