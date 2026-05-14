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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 15.48% in the March 2026 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 15.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 2906.70 crore

Net profit of L T Foods declined 15.48% to Rs 135.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 2906.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2228.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.31% to Rs 625.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.08% to Rs 10945.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8681.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2906.702228.36 30 10945.568681.47 26 OPM %9.2011.59 -10.5911.27 - PBDT258.35269.04 -4 1111.251007.68 10 PBT188.57215.94 -13 866.36822.00 5 NP135.67160.52 -15 625.38605.34 3

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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