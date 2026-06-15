L T Foods to set up WoS in Australia
L T Foods is in the process of incorporating a new wholly owned subsidiary of the company, to be named LT Foods Australia.
The proposed subsidiary will serve as a strategic platform for strengthening LT Foods' presence in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, supporting business development, distribution, customer engagement and future growth initiatives
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:16 PM IST