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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L T Foods to set up WoS in Australia

L T Foods to set up WoS in Australia

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
L T Foods is in the process of incorporating a new wholly owned subsidiary of the company, to be named LT Foods Australia.

The proposed subsidiary will serve as a strategic platform for strengthening LT Foods' presence in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, supporting business development, distribution, customer engagement and future growth initiatives

 

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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