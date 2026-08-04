L&T gains after securing ultra-mega offshore EPCIC contract from ADNOC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.05% to Rs 4,042 after its hydrocarbon offshore arm, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), secured an ultra-mega offshore contract from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East.

As per the company's order classification, an ultra-mega order is valued at over Rs 15,000 crore.

The project will be executed through a consortium, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. The scope includes the development of multiple offshore facilities, with L&T responsible for the majority of the work.

As the lead consortium partner, LTEH Offshore will undertake engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, along with the upgrade of existing infrastructure. A significant portion of the fabrication work will be carried out at L&T's advanced fabrication yards, leveraging the company's integrated EPCIC capabilities and extensive experience in executing large and complex offshore projects.

LTEH Offshore is a leading EPCIC solutions provider for the offshore oil and gas industry, backed by in-house engineering expertise, world-class fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels. Over the past four decades, the business has successfully delivered a wide range of offshore developments, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning projects across global markets.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director Larsen & Toubro, said, "This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&Ts engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule. As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAEs energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

L&T had reported a 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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