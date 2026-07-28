L&T - Hitachi Energy consortium enter FCA for TenneT's ambitious 2-GW HVDC progrmme

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced the successful conclusion of the Framework Cooperation Agreement (FCA) for 2 GW offshore wind programme with TenneT.

L&T, in consortium with Hitachi Energy, entered into FCA covering in principle six projects and future opportunities under TenneT's ambitious 2-GW HVDC programme. The framework is designed to support large-scale integration of offshore renewable energy and accelerate Europe's transition towards a sustainable and decarbonised clean energy future.

As part of the programme, the consortium will continue the execution of two ongoing projects - IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 - in the Netherlands. In addition, the consortium will commence two new projects, Nederwiek 3 in the Netherlands and LanWin 5 in Germany.

Together, these projects represent a cumulative transmission capacity of 8 GW operating at 525 kV. The projects will enable the transfer of renewable energy generated in the Dutch and German sectors of the North Sea to the onshore power grids.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope, L&T will execute the offshore converter platforms and associated infrastructure, while Hitachi Energy will provide its HVDC Light technology for efficient power conversion and transmission.

Combining L&T's offshore engineering and project execution expertise with Hitachi Energy's advanced power transmission capabilities, the consortium is uniquely positioned to deliver reliable HVDC infrastructure that will accelerate Europe's renewable energy transition and support its decarbonisation goals.

L&T's Offshore Wind business vertical is backed by multidisciplinary engineering expertise through its engineering centre of excellence in India and Sharjah, UAE, strategic global partnerships, a robust supply chain ecosystem and world-class modular fabrication facilities in Kattupalli, India. These strengths enable the delivery of complex offshore structures to the highest standards of safety, quality and sustainability.