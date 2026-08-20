L&T-MHI consortium to deliver APM system at Al Maktoum Airport

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T, in consortium with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has secured a large order to design and build the Automated People Mover (APM) System for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project, developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and being implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, is a key component of the airport's long-term expansion programme designed as a multi-phase development. Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport will become the world's largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually.

The scope of work for the MHI-L&T consortium encompasses the turnkey delivery of a fully integrated APM System, encompassing design, construction, supply, testing, commissioning and operational readiness of all associated infrastructure and systems.

Under the Design-and-Build contract, L&T will undertake the design, procurement, delivery and integration of critical APM infrastructure and systems, including guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and depot equipment.