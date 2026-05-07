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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags 'large' contacts from real-estate client

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags 'large' contacts from real-estate client

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro said that the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of the company has won multiple 'large' orders from a valued real-estate client.

These orders are for real-estate projects across three Indian states.

The first order pertains to a residential project in Hyderabad. The scope of work includes design and construction of 10 high-rise residential towers, each rising up to 180 metres, with a configuration of two basements, plus 55 floors. Two clubhouses are also in the scope.

The next order is for a luxury high-rise residential tower at Worli in Mumbai. The project scope encompasses the construction of the RCC shell and core structure, reaching a height of up to 260 metres, with a configuration of five basements, plus 63 floors.

 

The third order pertains to the construction of several residential villas, a luxury hotel and ancillary structures for a project in Karnataka. B&Fs scope includes the construction of the RCC shell and core structure, along with associated finishes.

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According to L&Ts internal classification, the value of this large contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 4016.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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