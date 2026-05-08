L&T's Energy Hydrocarbon vertical bags 'significant' EPC contract from BCGCL

Larsen & Toubro said that its L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore division has secured a significant EPC order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL).

BCGCL is a joint venture of Coal India and Bharat Heavy Electricals , set up for a coal-to-ammonium-nitrate project in Odisha.

According to L&Ts internal classification, the value of this significant contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The order, under Lump Sum Turnkey Package-3, strengthens L&Ts position in clean syngas-based ammonia synthesis, a key component in the coal-to-chemicals value chain.

The ammonia plant will support downstream production of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, aimed at improving operational efficiency, process reliability, and integrated plant operations.

L&T Onshore will execute the ammonia synthesis unit leveraging its expertise in fertilisers, gas processing, and chemical EPC. The scope of work includes process licensing, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, performance guarantee tests, and final handover on an LSTK basis with single-point responsibility.

Commenting on the order win, Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T, said: Gasification-based downstream chemical infrastructure is central to Indias self-reliance agenda. This significant order reinforces L&Ts role as a trusted EPC partner for technologically complex and nationally important projects. The development of indigenous ammonia capacity through coal-based routes strengthens supply resilience and supports downstream industrial ecosystems.

E S Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President & Head of L&T Onshore and Member of L&Ts Executive Committee, said: The ammonia plant is a critical component of the coalto-chemicals value chain. Our proven capabilities in executing ammonia and fertiliser plants enable the efficient delivery of such technology-intensive assets, ensuring consistent product quality, operational reliability and long-term performance.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 3,969.90 on the BSE.

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