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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Heavy Engineering arm bags large overseas orders across multiple geographies

L&T's Heavy Engineering arm bags large overseas orders across multiple geographies

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Heavy Engineering business arm, has secured a series of international orders across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe.

As per the company's order classification, the contracts fall under the 'large' category, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

According to L&Ts classification, it has received a large order that comes under the category of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has received orders from the Dangote Group, Africa's largest industrial conglomerate, for a mega refinery project and multi-train fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia. The scope of work includes the supply of critical process equipment, comprising the world's largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) reactor regenerator package, along with critical urea and ammonia equipment.

 

Further, the company has secured a repeat order from a Japanese customer for the manufacture and supply of heat exchangers and absorbers for an LNG project in Canada. It has also won orders for core process equipment, including coke drums, fractionator columns and heat exchangers, from customers in Spain, the United States and Brazil.

Anil Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice PresidentManufacturing, L&T, said, "These orders reaffirm the trust and confidence that customers place in L&Ts world-class manufacturing capabilities and its consistent track record of delivering high-quality process equipment to global clients."

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Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.83% to Rs 3,724.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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