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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's PT&D wins 'significant' EPC orders in Middle East for extra-high-voltage substations

L&T's PT&D wins 'significant' EPC orders in Middle East for extra-high-voltage substations

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured significant EPC orders in the Middle East for setting up extra-high voltage substations.

According to L&Ts internal classification, the value of this significant contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The orders include the construction of one 380 kV substation and two 132 kV substations on a turnkey basis. The projects are aimed at ensuring reliable power supply to large load centres and easing grid congestion to meet rising electricity demand.

The company said the projects will be executed under stringent timelines.

 

L&Ts PT&D business provides technology-driven EPC solutions and digital energy services across the transmission and distribution value chain, including smart grid networks and last-mile electrification.

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The business caters to utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial and infrastructure customers across more than 30 countries spanning the SAARC, ASEAN, Middle East, Africa, North America and CIS regions.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 3,871.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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