L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order for strategic offshore development project in the Middle East

Larsen & Toubro said that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an 'ultra-mega' order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities.

LTEH Offshore will execute the project scope encompassing engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities. A significant portion of the fabrication activities will be carried out at L&T's manufacturing and fabrication facilities.

T Madhava Das, whole-time director, senior executive vice president & head - energy hydrocarbon division, Larsen & Toubro, said: "The order represents one of the most significant offshore developments currently underway in the Middle East and underscores the growing investments being made to meet future energy demand.

The scale and complexity of the project call for deep engineering expertise, integrated project execution capabilities and flawless coordination across multiple workstreams."

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of this 'ultra-mega' contract is more than Rs 15,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

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