L&T Semiconductor Technologies showcases 40 products at SEMICON India 2026

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, today unveiled 40 of its products at SEMICON India 2026, under the theme Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.

The 40-product portfolio reflects LTSCT's focus on strengthening India's semiconductor capabilities across three strategic priorities: national security, digital sovereignty and energy resilience. Its technologies span secure identity, intelligent surveillance, IP cameras and communication solutions supporting critical infrastructure and strategic requirements. The portfolio also addresses the growing need for indigenous compute and connectivity capabilities as India builds its data centre and AI infrastructure.

The showcase features two significant milestones: LTSCT's first Silicon Carbide (SiC) product platform and the tape-out of a fully designed-in-India BLDC motor controller.

The first milestone is LTSCT's high-performance 1200V SiC MOSFET platform, engineered for next generation power conversion applications. The platform is designed for use in EV fast chargers, microgrids, solid-state transformers and traction inverters, where higher efficiency and performance are increasingly critical.

Alongside this, LTSCT has taped out its highly integrated BLDC motor controller, a fully designed in-India chip. The controller integrates advanced protection features to support extended product warranties, while its flexible architecture enables a single platform to serve multiple models, reduce bill-of-materials costs and support India's transition to more energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans.

In line with the Semicon 2.0 initiative, LTSCT is focussed on advancing semiconductor design from innovation to scalable products and market-ready solutions through deeper ecosystem collaboration.