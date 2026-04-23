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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the March 2026 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 6.75% to Rs 332.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2637.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.99% to Rs 1279.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 10995.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9642.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2857.902637.80 8 10995.909642.20 14 OPM %18.2416.40 -17.6018.56 - PBDT559.70465.90 20 2092.101942.50 8 PBT473.20385.00 23 1746.901639.40 7 NP332.10311.10 7 1279.201266.70 1

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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