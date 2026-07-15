Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services jumps after Q1 PAT rises 17% YoY

L&T Technology Services jumps after Q1 PAT rises 17% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) jumped 4% to Rs 3,424.70 after the engineering and technology services company reported a healthy increase in profit and revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

On a consolidated basis, net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $309.9 million, up 0.4% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 1.9% YoY and 1.5% QoQ.

Gross profit rose 21.1% YoY and 1.4% QoQ to Rs 932.8 crore. Gross margin improved to 31.7% from 29.2% in Q1 FY26.

 

EBITDA increased 24.4% YoY and 5.2% QoQ to Rs 548.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 18.7% from 16.7% in Q1 FY26 and 18.2% in Q4 FY26.

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty around 24,200; Nifty Bank, Auto up 1%

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma receives approval to launch generic semaglutide in South Africa

Kusumgar share price

Bumper listing! Kusumgar delivers 37% gains to IPO investors on D-St debut

Artificial intelligence

As AI becomes a gatekeeper, can India Inc influence what it recommends?

donald trump, trump

Trump threatens to strike Iran power plants, bridges next week if no deal

EBIT rose 28.1% YoY and 6.1% QoQ to Rs 461.3 crore, with EBIT margin expanding to 15.7% from 13.7% in Q1 FY26 and 15.2% in Q4 FY26.

The company secured one deal worth over $30 million, one deal above $20 million and four deals exceeding $10 million during the quarter, reflecting continued momentum in large deal wins.

At the end of Q1 FY27, LTTS' patent portfolio stood at 1,757, of which 1,059 were co-authored with clients. Employee strength stood at 23,845.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, said the company's Lakshya 31 strategy is translating into healthy revenue growth and sustained margin expansion. He added that the Sustainability segment maintained double-digit growth, the Mobility segment returned to growth, and LTTS strengthened its AI capabilities through a partnership with Anthropic while remaining confident of achieving its long-term revenue growth aspirations of 13-15% CAGR over the next five years.

Meanwhile LTTS announced that it partnered with AI company Anthropic to integrate its Claude AI models across engineering workflows and LTTS' AI-powered platforms, including AgenticIQ, PlxAI, Ainfonix, AiNexus and AiTest. The collaboration aims to accelerate product and software development by enhancing knowledge management, software engineering, testing, validation and lifecycle management, helping enterprise clients improve productivity, product quality, decision-making and speed to market through LTTS' Engineering Intelligence framework.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a global engineering research and development (ER&D) services company offering design, development, testing and lifecycle support across products and processes. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 leading ER&D firms across industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and process industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Belrise Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 230.79/share

Belrise Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 230.79/share

Tata Elxsi Ltd Falls 5.44%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.3%

Tata Elxsi Ltd Falls 5.44%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.3%

Wanbury Ltd Spurts 3.27%

Wanbury Ltd Spurts 3.27%

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

SEAMEC enters charter hire contract for SEAMEC GLORIOUS

SEAMEC enters charter hire contract for SEAMEC GLORIOUS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchNifty OutlookRussia Sanctions Billlandmark Cars Share PriceTech Mahindra Q1 PreviewEPFO PF Transfer OptionWhat is AI SquattingUpcoming Q1 ResultsWipro Q1 Preview