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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Vyoma forges strategic partnership with Fortanix Inc.

L&T Vyoma forges strategic partnership with Fortanix Inc.

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

To jointly develop sovereign AI and data security solutions

Larsen & Toubro Vyoma (L&T Vyoma), L&T's next-generation sovereign AI cloud and digital infrastructure business, has entered a strategic partnership with Fortanix Inc, a US-headquartered global leader in data and AI security and a pioneer in Confidential Computing. They will jointly deliver sovereign, secure software-as-a-service offerings for enterprises and government organisations in India.

With AI adoption accelerating, the need for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and runtime protection has become critical, particularly in regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, government and healthcare.

Through this partnership, L&T Vyoma will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, including data centres, compute and networking, while Fortanix will secure the data and AI workloads in use by leveraging NVIDIA Confidential Computing.

 

The collaboration will enable organisations to adopt AI and modern data services securely, while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and compliant within India's borders.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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