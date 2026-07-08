L&T Vyoma partners with Fortanix to offer secure AI cloud solutions in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its AI cloud and digital infrastructure arm, L&T Vyoma, has partnered with US-based Fortanix Inc. to offer secure SaaS solutions to enterprises and government organisations in India.

The partnership aims to deliver sovereign AI infrastructure and data security solutions, addressing the growing demand for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and protection of AI workloads across sectors such as banking, financial services, government and healthcare.

Under the collaboration, L&T Vyoma will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, including data centres, compute and networking capabilities, while Fortanix will secure data and AI workloads through Confidential Computing technology powered by NVIDIA Confidential Computing.

The companies will jointly develop sovereign AI and data security solutions, pursue co-selling opportunities across regulated industries and support customer adoption through proof-of-concept and proof-of-value engagements.

Confidential Computing protects data during processing through hardware-based Trusted Execution Environments, ensuring sensitive information remains secure even while computations are being performed.

The partnership will enable organisations to deploy AI models securely without exposing proprietary intellectual property, safeguard sensitive enterprise and citizen data, and support compliance with India's data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

L&T Vyoma will also work with Indian AI model builders to strengthen the ecosystem for sovereign AI innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Managing Director Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, said: Indias digital economy requires a strong foundation of sovereign infrastructure and secure AI capabilities. The partnership with Fortanix enables us to help organisations harness AI with confidence by ensuring that data remain protected within national boundaries while meeting the highest standards of security and compliance.

Anand Kashyap, Co-founder & CEO Fortanix Inc, said: AI adoption isnt slowing down, but organisations are increasingly challenged to balance innovation with data sovereignty and security. Our partnership with L&T Vyoma brings together trusted infrastructure and Confidential Computing to enable enterprises in India use AI without exposing sensitive data or intellectual property.

Justin Boitano, Vice President -Enterprise AI Products - NVIDIA, said: Regulated industries racing to adopt AI need to maintain the highest standards for data sovereignty and security as they scale advanced AI models and agents. Bringing together NVIDIA Confidential Computing with L&T Vyomas sovereign infrastructure and Fortanixs security platform creates a trusted foundation for securely deploying and managing mission-critical workloads in India.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.49% to Rs 3,971.95 on the BSE.

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