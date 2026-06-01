La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 68.39 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 37.06% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 68.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.44% to Rs 92.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 309.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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