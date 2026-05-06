La Tim Metal & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 76.53% to Rs 123.45 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.53% to Rs 123.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.44% to Rs 386.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.4569.93 77 386.00256.58 50 OPM %3.09-8.94 -3.890.47 - PBDT3.96-6.58 LP 12.990.84 1446 PBT3.27-7.26 LP 10.23-1.89 LP NP2.42-5.74 LP 7.81-0.86 LP
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST