Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Tim Metal & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

La Tim Metal & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 76.53% to Rs 123.45 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.53% to Rs 123.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.44% to Rs 386.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.4569.93 77 386.00256.58 50 OPM %3.09-8.94 -3.890.47 - PBDT3.96-6.58 LP 12.990.84 1446 PBT3.27-7.26 LP 10.23-1.89 LP NP2.42-5.74 LP 7.81-0.86 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2026 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 74.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 74.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 134.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 134.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 308.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 308.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEDC vs CSK LIVE ScoreWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListWho is Claire MazumdarGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGujarat Board 10 Result 2026Personal Finance