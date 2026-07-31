Friday, July 31, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Property Aadhaar CardDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the June 2026 quarter

La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 54.45% to Rs 135.27 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 47.78% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.45% to Rs 135.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales135.2787.58 54 OPM %4.745.01 -PBDT5.103.22 58 PBT4.402.53 74 NP3.002.03 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 715.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 715.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Expleo Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Expleo Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST