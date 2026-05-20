Lactose India spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 194% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Lactose India jumped 7.15% to Rs 128.95 after the company reported a 193.74% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.88 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 0.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations soared 64.81% year-on-year to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses increased 58.28% year-on-year to Rs 43.67 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 27.59 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 28.28 crore, up 59.23% YoY, while employee benefits expenses rose 5.37% to Rs 3.53 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2.31 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 320% from Rs 0.55 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 17.44% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.06 crore, while revenue rose 40.28% to Rs 163.29 crore compared with FY25.

Lactose (India) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and carrying out job work and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

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