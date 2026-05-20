Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 193.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.82% to Rs 45.77 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 193.75% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.82% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.44% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 163.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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