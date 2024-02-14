Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Ladam Affordable Housing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Palladian Partners Reports: Affordable Housing Dominates Mumbai's Real Estate Scene Amidst Soaring Prices

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Provident Housing releases ESG report highlighting commitment to sustainable construction

ART Housing Finance (India) Limited Received Third Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon