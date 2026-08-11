Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 9.32 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance rose 113.48% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.325.7852.2539.625.142.434.962.233.801.78

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