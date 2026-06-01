Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 334.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 204.96% to Rs 11.07 croreNet profit of Ladderup Finance rose 334.43% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 204.96% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 155.24% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.22% to Rs 24.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.073.63 205 24.6616.20 52 OPM %39.02-43.80 -31.3923.02 - PBDT4.290.13 3200 7.846.95 13 PBT4.26-0.05 LP 7.206.21 16 NP2.650.61 334 3.651.43 155
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST