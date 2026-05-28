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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ladderup Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ladderup Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 4680.00% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4680.00% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 624.80% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.170.15 4680 9.061.25 625 OPM %70.71-1460.00 -65.56-183.20 - PBDT4.49-2.72 LP 3.70-4.12 LP PBT4.48-2.74 LP 3.66-4.18 LP NP3.57-1.96 LP 2.75-5.04 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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