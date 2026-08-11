Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 261.29% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 22.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 261.29% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.120.31 261 OPM %-60.71-141.94 -PBDT5.336.95 -23 PBT5.196.79 -24 NP4.976.42 -23
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST