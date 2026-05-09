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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 2.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 2.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 2.22% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.98% to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 604.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.65162.86 10 604.98605.56 0 OPM %12.8915.21 -11.0510.78 - PBDT15.5515.92 -2 36.4434.69 5 PBT11.5111.97 -4 19.8217.90 11 NP8.358.54 -2 14.3912.85 12

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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