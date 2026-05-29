Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 66.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 84.68 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 66.12% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 84.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.28% to Rs 14.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.57% to Rs 365.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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