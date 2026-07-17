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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lake Shore Realty standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Lake Shore Realty standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Lake Shore Realty rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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