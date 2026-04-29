Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 96.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.12% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 96.73% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.12% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.47% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 15.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.1011.3515.8460.47-740.00-37.97-1.58-4.830.224.983.228.110.204.973.168.060.133.972.386.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News