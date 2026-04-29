Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 96.73% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 99.12% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 96.73% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.12% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.47% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 15.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.1011.35 -99 15.8460.47 -74 OPM %-740.00-37.97 --1.58-4.83 - PBDT0.224.98 -96 3.228.11 -60 PBT0.204.97 -96 3.168.06 -61 NP0.133.97 -97 2.386.02 -60
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST