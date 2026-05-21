Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 68.47 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 55.93% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.71% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 237.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 212.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.4758.10 18 237.58212.31 12 OPM %2.025.66 -0.462.27 - PBDT2.404.63 -48 5.149.84 -48 PBT1.503.71 -60 1.456.19 -77 NP1.192.70 -56 1.193.47 -66
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST