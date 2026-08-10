Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 8.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.83% to Rs 65.92 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 8.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.83% to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.9252.390.320.801.691.490.780.560.520.57

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