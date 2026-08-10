Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.033.0333.5019.141.310.720.900.410.600.24

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