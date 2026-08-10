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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.033.03 33 OPM %33.5019.14 -PBDT1.310.72 82 PBT0.900.41 120 NP0.600.24 150

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST