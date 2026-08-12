Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 6.13 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 8.02% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.135.4692.6692.675.685.055.635.004.043.74

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