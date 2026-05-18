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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 66.24 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 66.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 241.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.2470.55 -6 241.83263.16 -8 OPM %11.319.00 -11.577.27 - PBDT6.283.55 77 21.3110.11 111 PBT2.73-0.99 LP 7.55-7.42 LP NP1.92-0.66 LP -15.55-4.68 -232

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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