Lalithaa Jewellery Mart consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 6031.23 croreNet profit of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart declined 21.60% to Rs 208.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 265.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 6031.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4786.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6031.234786.12 26 OPM %6.189.08 -PBDT314.04392.52 -20 PBT283.58358.80 -21 NP208.22265.57 -22
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST