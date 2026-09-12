Lalithaa Jewellery Mart consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 6031.23 crore

Net profit of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart declined 21.60% to Rs 208.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 265.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 6031.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4786.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6031.234786.126.189.08314.04392.52283.58358.80208.22265.57

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